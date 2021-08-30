(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Some B.C. residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slows, 503 cases Monday

Just Posted

Port Hardy Fire crews extinguish the dumpster fire on Aug. 29. Photo supplied
Dumpster fire extinguished quickly by Port Hardy crew

The cover of 'San Josef,' written by Harold Macy. (Submitted photo)
‘San Josef’ now available at bookstores throughout Vancouver Island

Voting sign, no date, Elections Canada
Marxist-Leninist, Liberal candidates added to North Island-Powell River slate

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: Climate Change