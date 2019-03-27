TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Tristan Radzik and Serena Neumerschitsky proudly show off their brand new “North Island Cannabis” clothing.

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer Stellar Jay Organics.

The first government approved recreational cannabis-based business on Vancouver Island, located in Port Hardy at the North Island Mall, is now called ‘North Island Cannabis’.

So why the name change?

Owners Serena Neumerschitsky and Tristan Radzik stated that after going through the entire process of registering their business, they were then served with a 20 page letter from a company stating they had to change their business name or else face the music, namely, an expensive lawsuit.

The couple was debating fighting to keep the name, but “at the end of the day when it comes to a company with millions of dollars, we don’t have the money or the time to fight this fight,” said Radzik, adding, “we need to be open.”

They then chose a new name and decided that April 20 will officially be their grand opening.

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart,” said Neumerschitsky.

Radzik agreed, adding they are very happy with their new name, noting, “North Island Cannabis really makes sense, and it’s the perfect solution for this situation.”

North Island Cannabis will be offering pre-rolled cannabis, CBD oils and capsules, pipes, bongs, flowers, and once seeds, concentrates and edibles are available to sell they will bring them out as well.

Check out North Island Cannabis online at northislandcannabis.ca and on Facebook.

Most Read