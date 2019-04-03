Kent Institution is investigating after nearly $87,000 in contraband was seized on March 25. (Google Maps)

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

A package of drugs, cellphones and a drone was seized from the perimeter of Kent Institution near Agassiz last week, totalling more than $86,000.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release that the package of contraband was seized on March 25 at the maximum security prison. It included:

  • one drone
  • two mini-cellphones with chargers
  • one full-sized cellphone with four SIM cards and a charger
  • 200 tablets of Dianabol steroids
  • 50 tablets of Amidrix estrogen reducer
  • around 108 grams of amphetamines
  • around 62 grams of THC concentrate
  • nearly 30 grams of heroin

Police have been notified of the seizure and the institution is investigating.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb
Next story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Just Posted

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Vancouver Island man to receive Carnegie Medal for heroic actions

John Prokop went to the rescue of RCMP officer in 2016

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Most Read