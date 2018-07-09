Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

A missing pet python named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend in Delta, B.C., shortly after it disappeared into a farmer’s field June 30.

Delta Police say someone spotted the dark caramel-coloured snake near the Westham Island Bridge and snapped a photo, but didn’t tell an animal shelter about what they had seen until July 3.

The police say the information came to light after they issues a news release about the two-metre-long ball python on Saturday.

They say bylaw inspectors have made patrols of the area, but have not seen the snake, and no other sightings have been reported.

Police say ball pythons are non-venomous, more docile than other types of snakes and primarily eat mice, rats and birds in the wild.

They know the snake’s owner but do not know the circumstances of how the creature came to be in a farmer’s field, or even in which field it was last seen.

The Canadian Press

