Strathcona Regional District to build new Just Like Home Lodge near Campbell River Hospital

North Island residents will soon have a place to stay while their loved ones are in the Campbell River Hospital, thanks to a newly announced facility announced by the Strathcona Regional District.

The SRD has announced that it will be building and operating a safe and welcoming facility for regionally-based patients and their loved ones when they need to travel to Campbell River for medical care and procedures that are not available at home.

The Just Like Home Lodge will be steps away from the hospital — which serves 32 communities from the North Island and North Coast. The 10-bedroom facility will have separate sleeping rooms with private washrooms, a communal living space, shared kitchen and laundry facilities. There will also be spaces for Recreational Vehicles with hook ups, and a walkway with easy access to the hospital.

“The SRD Board is committed to a goal that high-quality health and social care is available regionally,” said SRD Board Chair Brad Unger. “Over the years, we have all known people that would have benefited from such a place, and we are so pleased to offer our community members this option. Whether patients need accommodation for services scheduled early in the morning, discharged from hospital in the late evening, or need to stay for multiple days, the Just Like Home Lodge will provide a safe, healthy environment.”

Island Health granted a 40-year tenure over land adjacent to the hospital for the building. The cost of operations for the building will be provided through the regional district, and there will be a nominal fee charged to lodge guests.

“Island Health’s Board of Directors is very supportive of its partnership with the SRD and Campbell River Hospital Foundation to provide affordable accommodations for adult patients having to travel outside of their communities to receive care at Campbell River Hospital,” said Leah Hollins, Island Health’s Board Chair. “We are grateful to our partners for spearheading this project which will tremendously help our North Island clients and their families.”

Capital costs — estimated at $2 million — for the construction of the building are being raised in partnership with the Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF).

“We are incredibly thankful for our first gift of $500,000. We know that need for this type of facility is there. What we did not realize until we reached out to our rural communities is just how greatly their lives are impacted. During moments of medical crisis, travel time and finding appropriate accommodation contributes to increased emotional and economic stress for both patients and their families. We are proud to be a part of a project that will make access to care easier for rural communities,” said Myra Egan, Campbell River Hospital Foundation Chair.

