The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

BC Hydro reports as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers without electricity on the southwest coast

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines in the southern part of the province.

The utility says as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers were without electricity on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

The company says trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

Crews have been working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines, hydro poles and other equipment in order to restore electricity to all customers.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but those were lifted overnight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers

power outagesStorm

Previous story
Indigenous leaders from B.C. take international stage for a climate policy pitch
Next story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteer staff get ready for opening on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Sneak peak at the Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas sale

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains

Ballet Victoria. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society presents an evening of dance for everyone

Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)
Council agrees to move proposed dog park site from Park Drive to Trustee Road