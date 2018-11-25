Strong winds, heavy rains lash Vancouver Island

Wind speeds of up to 80 km/hr are expected

Winds up to 80 km/hr are expected to hit Vancouver Island Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said an intense front will bring with it strong winds and heavy rain as it hits the Island late Sunday.

Wind speeds could reach 80 km/hr over “exposed coastal areas” by night time, but are expected to ease off on Monday morning on the Island’s west coast and by Wednesday for the inner south coast.

Residents are asked to watch out for damage to buildings, including to roof shingles and windows, as well as loose objects and tree branches flying about.

