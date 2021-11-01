Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

A total of 595 people died due to summer heat waves across B.C.

Forty-eight people died due to extreme heat during the 2021 heat dome on Vancouver Island, the BC Coroners Service reported Monday (Nov. 1).

The information was part of a provincewide report revealing the summer’s death toll for heat-related injuries. Region-specific data for the heat dome that occurred from June 25 to July 1 was also included.

This new data revealed the death toll for Greater Victoria (18) and Nanaimo (11) and listed 48 related deaths in total on the Island.

By region, South and Central Vancouver Island recorded 20 deaths apiece, while North Vancouver Island counted eight. All victims were over 40, with 22 female and 26 male.

While the majority of those deaths occurred inside a residence, one person died outside, while another’s location of death was unknown.

A total of 595 people died due to summer heat waves across B.C. The BC Coroners Service expects to complete individual investigations into each death by early 2022.

