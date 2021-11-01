Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

A total of 595 people died due to summer heat waves across B.C.

Forty-eight people died due to extreme heat during the 2021 heat dome on Vancouver Island, the BC Coroners Service reported Monday (Nov. 1).

The information was part of a provincewide report revealing the summer’s death toll for heat-related injuries. Region-specific data for the heat dome that occurred from June 25 to July 1 was also included.

READ MORE: Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

This new data revealed the death toll for Greater Victoria (18) and Nanaimo (11) and listed 48 related deaths in total on the Island.

By region, South and Central Vancouver Island recorded 20 deaths apiece, while North Vancouver Island counted eight. All victims were over 40, with 22 female and 26 male.

While the majority of those deaths occurred inside a residence, one person died outside, while another’s location of death was unknown.

A total of 595 people died due to summer heat waves across B.C. The BC Coroners Service expects to complete individual investigations into each death by early 2022.

READ MORE: Horgan defends province’s efforts to prevent deaths in heat wave as fatalities spike

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Heat wave

Previous story
300 pounds of moose meat seized from alleged poachers, gifted to B.C. food bank
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

Rachel Blaney named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Blaney named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases