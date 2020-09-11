(File photo)

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

A 35-year-old man was arrested after police received a report from Errington of a firearm being pointed in a threatening manner.

Oceanside RCMP spokesman Jesse Foreman said police responded to a disturbance on Smithers Road on Sept. 3, at approximately 6 p.m. As a result of the allegation, a suspect was apprehended at his residence and during the arrest, officers witnessed items in plain view that led them to believe there were illegal items within the home.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves nab items from vehicles at provincial parks

A search warrant was drafted and judicially approved in order to search the residence further. Police said the search yielded a moderate amount of illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms.

The suspect was later released from custody on several conditions and will make his first appearance in provincial court in November.

CrimeParksvillePolicequalicum beach

