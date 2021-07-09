Supplying alcohol to minors is an increasing issue in Port Hardy

‘We are a small, tight knit community and these issues need to be dealt with accordingly’

The Port Hardy RCMP are warning residents about the consequences of supplying alcohol to underage youth.

“While this issue has been ongoing, the nice weather has resulted in more intoxicated youths drinking outside which has heavily increased the visibility of this activity,” stated Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release.

Draht noted that some of the fines that can be issued under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act (LCLA) are fairly substantive and include:

Fine $575 – Sell, give or otherwise supply liquor to a minor: section 77(1)(a) of the LCLA;

Fine $575 – Posses liquor of the purpose of selling, giving, or otherwise supplying to a minor: 77(1)(b) of the LCLA; and

Fine $575 – Allow a minor to consume or posses liquor in or at a place under one’s control. 77(1)(c) of the LCLA.

“We are a small, tight knit community and these issues need to be dealt with accordingly,” stated Cst. Stacy MacDonald of the Indigenous Policing Section, “but police officers need to be informed of these issues. The more information and details we have, the more we can do. Whether the end result is a fine or education will depend on each situation. But without the public’s help, monitoring this type of illegal activity is much more difficult. At the end of the day, our biggest concern is for the safety of our local youth and that’s why we are making this a priority.”

If anyone has knowledge of these issues or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

