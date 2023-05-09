Elk Valley RCMP arrested a fraud suspect and seized his Mercedes that had been reported stolen out of Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect arrested after asking RCMP why his car, stolen from the Island, was being towed

Mercedes was stolen from Nanaimo, associated with alleged fraud suspect in Fernie

A fraud suspect who asked police why his stolen car was being towed was arrested last week.

Elk Valley RCMP Sgt. Svend Nielsen, reporting on a busy few days for the detachment, noted that the incident happened May 1 in west Fernie, B.C.

Police patrolling the area checked the licence plate of a Mercedes parked outside a condo unit and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Nanaimo. Further investigation indicated that the car was associated with a person of interest in a number of fraud complaints in the Kootenays.

As the car was being loaded onto a tow truck, “the person of interest approached and asked why his car was being towed,” and was then arrested, police said.

RCMP said a search of the vehicle produced items related to other ongoing investigations in the area. The 44-year-old suspect was released on an undertaking with conditions and the car is being held to be returned to the registered owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

-files from Carolyn Grant/Black Press Media

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
