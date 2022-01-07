Suspect arrested after police say he attempted to grab Nanaimo officer’s gun

33-year-old man remains in police custody after engaging Mountie in ‘fight of their life’

A Nanaimo man is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to take a Mountie’s gun and use it against the officer.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the officer “was literally in the fight of their life” during the incident that happened in the Promenade Drive area on Dec. 28.

RCMP were responding to reports of a shoplifter who allegedly threw cosmetics at a loss prevention officer at London Drugs and then threatened the worker with bear spray. As the officer approached, the suspect allegedly reached into his backpack, and when the officer placed the suspect under arrest, the suspect, “the fight was on,” the release stated.

During the physical altercation the suspect grabbed at the officer’s holstered gun and made continued threats to shoot the officer until a civilian passerby intervened, which helped to distract the suspect. Another RCMP member arrived and the suspect was subdued and handcuffed.

The officers were not injured and continued with the rest of their shifts.

Brian Imhoff, 33, of Nanaimo, was arrested for assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and uttering threats. He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance Jan. 18.

“This was an extremely dangerous and volatile situation for the officer,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “It is also a stark reminder of the dangers that front-line officers are faced with. The officer involved is to be commended for staying in the battle, using their training and relying on their physical conditioning to successfully meet the challenge.”

