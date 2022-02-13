Police taped off an area of a strip mall at the intersection of Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway on Saturday, Feb. 12, to investigate a possible homicide. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Police taped off an area of a strip mall at the intersection of Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway on Saturday, Feb. 12, to investigate a possible homicide. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Suspect facing 2nd-degree murder charge after body found at Nanaimo coffee house

Investigators find no connection between the person who died and the person who was arrested

The suspect in a homicide at a Nanaimo coffee house on the weekend is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

James Carey Turok, born in 1992, made a court appearance Sunday, Feb. 13, and will be held in custody until his next appearance Monday, Feb. 21.

The charge stems from a homicide investigation that has been underway since officers found a body in a north-end business this past weekend.

RCMP were called to the Buzz Coffee House at the corner of Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. for a wellness check, and found a dead man there. Another man who was located inside the business was arrested.

Forensic investigators and Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit investigators have been at the scene since then and two search warrants have been carried out in connection to the case, noted an RCMP press release Sunday, Feb. 13.

“Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene, and that this was a random incident with a tragic outcome, “said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

The man who was arrested remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have stopped by the coffee shop between 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line and quote file No. 2022-4898.

