Suspect in custody after two pedestrians struck in Port Alberni hit and run

RCMP asking for video footage, credit witnesses for quick arrest

Police have a suspect in custody after a hit and run involving two pedestrians in Port Alberni.

On March 3, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians near the intersection of Third Avenue and Melrose Street. According to reports, the suspect vehicle involved had fled the scene.

Officers attended and found two people, each suffering from injuries and being treated by local fire and BC Ambulance personnel. Both victims were examined by medical personnel and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to RCMP.

Witnesses to the collision gave details and a vehicle description to the investigators and patrols for the suspect vehicle began immediately. A suspect vehicle and driver were later located within Port Alberni.

The suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s relationship to the victims, as well as the possibility of impairment, is being investigated. No charges have been laid at this time.

“The cooperation of the witnesses to provide care to the victims and information to investigators has been instrumental to advance this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP. “If there are any witnesses to this incident that have not been interviewed, please contact the police.”

Port Alberni RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage—either before, during or after the collision—to please contact the detachment at 250-723-2424.

