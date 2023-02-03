A second-degree murder charge has been laid against Sean Patterson after a man died from a stab wound sustained at Port Place mall’s parking lot on Jan. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against Sean Patterson after a man died from a stab wound sustained at Port Place mall’s parking lot on Jan. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect in stabbing at Nanaimo mall faces second-degree murder charge

Sean Patterson charged after incident Jan. 22 in downtown parking lot

Charges have been laid against the person who was arrested after a man was stabbed to death outside a Nanaimo mall last month.

According to an RCMP press release, Sean Patterson has been charged with second-degree murder after Serguei Chiliakhov died in hospital from an apparent stab wound sustained in the Port Place shopping centre parking lot on Jan. 22.

Patterson is in custody, said the press release, and will make an appearance in court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Police offered no further comment.

“Given that this is matter is now before the courts, police will not be providing any additional information with regards to the investigation,” said Const. Tanaska Armstrong, of Nanaimo RCMP, in the press release.

