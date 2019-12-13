A surveillance image of a suspect stealing cosmetic contact lenses from a party supply store in Nanaimo on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

Police are asking the public to help identify a man alleged to have stolen 150 pairs of cosmetic eye lenses from a north Nanaimo party supply store last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the theft took place at Pattie’s Party Palace at 5:50 p.m. Thursday when a man allegedly entered the Rutherford Road store and “immediately went to the display case containing approximately 350 pairs of eye lenses.” He broke the case in half and in the process, took half with him and was last seen running through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as being a white man with a medium build and height wearing a dark jacket, jeans and dark hat with a logo on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. #2019-49414.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo mechanical engineer writes thief tracking program

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: VIU student dies, another injured in car crash on Nanaimo Lakes Road

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets
Next story
‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Just Posted

North Island communities receive upgraded used oil recycling facilities

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities”

How will Port McNeill spend property tax money in 2020?

Bill Mcquarrie investigates the Town of Port McNeill’s budget process for 2020.

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ near Quatsino

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

Midgets tie Alberni Valley Bulldogs, lose to Kerry Park Islanders

It was a bit of a rough road trip for the North Island Midget Eagles.

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Most Read