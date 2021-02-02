A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Feb. 2 following multiple sightings and dead house cats. (WildSafe BC photo)

A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Feb. 2 following multiple sightings and dead house cats. (WildSafe BC photo)

Suspected cat-killing cougar shot dead in Sooke

Conservation officers responded to multiple reports, including threatened dog walker

  • Feb. 2, 2021 4:43 p.m.
  • News

A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Tuesday morning following multiple sightings, reports of dead house cats and, most recently, a threatening incident with a man walking his dog.

Scott Norris was called to the scene at approximately 8 a.m. Feb. 2 after a man reported being threatened by the animal while out walking his dog. Tracking the cat to the area around Sooke River Road and the Juan de Fuca Highway – near Edward Milne Community School and Saseenos Elementary – and with a crowd of people gathering, Norris said he determined he could not safely tranquilize the animal.

Given the number of sightings and cat killings conservation has received in the last few weeks, Norris decided to shoot and kill the cougar.

“Generally, that’s not a cougar that we want to remain in a subdivision,” Norris said, calling the incident a tragic ending. When a cougar no longer shows any fear of humans and is spotted that many times, Norris explained, something needs to be done.

He added that, if confronted by a cougar, people should never approach it or turn and run. They should contact police or conservation immediately.

RELATED: Cougar spotted at Royal Roads University Sunday afternoon

RELATED: Cougar euthanized after attacking little dog in Qualicum area

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConservationSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.
Next story
Island family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

Just Posted

A group standing on the old B.C. Packers’ wharf waiting for the steamer to come in circa 1940’s. (Image courtesy of the Alert Bay Public Library and Museums)
Village of Alert Bay turning 75 years old

Village was the North Island’s main hub for much of the 1900s

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

NI Gazette
EDITORIAL: More recreation is always a good thing

Hiring a rec director is a fantastic step forward for Port Hardy.

North Island Gazette file photo of municipal hall sign.
Muted response to vacation rental public hearing

Only two residents submitted comment for council’s consideration

Stacked timber near Cluxewe beside Hwy 19. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry audit finds nothing wrong in the North Island and Central Coast operations

Forest Practices Board reviewed one year of activity in the 550,000 cubic meter region

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs dump Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Singer Ken Lavigne will perform by live-stream from Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on Feb. 7, starting at 7:30, playing romantic ballads and love songs. (Ken Lavigne/Submitted)
Get into the mood for Valentine’s Day with Vancouver Island’s Ken Lavigne

Singer will perform romantic ballads and love songs by livestream from Campbell River on Feb. 7

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Construction on a new ICU at NRGH got underway with a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday. Those putting shovels in the ground included Janice Perrino, Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation CEO; Gary Manson, Snuneymuxw First Nation elder; Ian Thorpe, Nanaimo Regional Hospital District chairman; Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA; Dr. Ben Williams, Island Health chief medical executive; and Doug Routley, Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Island Health photo)
Construction getting underway on new ICU at Nanaimo hospital

$41.6-million project expected to open in 2023

A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Feb. 2 following multiple sightings and dead house cats. (WildSafe BC photo)
Suspected cat-killing cougar shot dead in Sooke

Conservation officers responded to multiple reports, including threatened dog walker

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Comox Valley family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Island family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The search continues for Keno, who went missing from trails on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25. (Submitted photo)
Lost Duncan dog believed to have travelled at least 100 km to Coombs area

Owner still searching after Keno went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25

Most Read