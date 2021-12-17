Black Press Media file

Suspected crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars seized by Port Hardy RCMP

The Port Hardy RCMP pulled off a big drug bust following a daytime arrest.

Back on Dec. 5, police found suspected drugs and money on a man after his arrest for another Criminal Code matter while he was in the area of Highland Drive. According to a statement from Cst. Julie Miller, media relations officer for the Port Hardy RCMP, the officers removed suspected crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars.

The investigation is ongoing, and the man has been released pending a February 2022 court date.

“Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity are asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335”, added Miller.

The RCMP generally don’t release a suspect’s name until the crown has approved charges.

