Suspects caught after ‘thousands and thousands of dollars’ in damage done to Port McNeill lawns

North Island Secondary School’s lawn was vandalized in the early morning hours of April 18. (Derek Koel photo) The Port McNeill Hospital’s lawn was also vandalized in the early morning hours of April 18. (Derek Koel photo)

The RCMP have caught the suspects who damaged three different lawns in Port McNeill last night.

Two young adults from the mid-island area with no connection to Northern Vancouver Island have been arrested for mischief, theft, and dangerous driving. They are currently in custody and charges will be forwarded to the Crown. No names will be released until the charges have been approved by the Crown.

Port McNeill RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis noted the theft charge is related to the stealing of squeegees from the local Petro Can.

“They had so much mud on the windshield from tearing up the lawns that their windshield wipers wouldn’t clear the mud,” he confirmed as the reason behind the theft.

The crimes occurred between midnight and 5:00 a.m. when a Ford F350 tore up the lawns doing donuts at North Island Secondary School, a church, and the local hospital.

Davis told the Gazette the police didn’t receive any calls about it until people started showing up for school, “but we did receive a call yesterday (April 17) shortly after noon from one of the employees at NISS who said that a vehicle was speeding in the school zone, and ultimately that vehicle matched the description of the vehicle we eventually caught as it was seen and recorded by many people in the community.”

The vehicle was found by the police tucked away behind the Haida Way Motor Inn, and it has been seized in order for them to execute a search warrant on it.

If anyone in the community has video of the crimes in question, they can bring the video into the local police station.

Davis thanked the residents of Port McNeill for their quick response to the crimes.

“We’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars in damage, these are important locations for everybody in town,” he said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous this happened, and we were able to act so quickly because of the number of sightings and there were enough people with their eyes open looking for that vehicle.”

CrimeRCMP