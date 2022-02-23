(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Suspicious death in remote area near Ladysmith prompts police investigation

RCMP say witnesses report firearms may have been discharged in the area at the time of the incident

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a suspicious sudden death of a man in a remote area of Ladysmith.

Ladysmith RCMP responded to a call regarding a male who was fatally injured while riding a dirt bike with a small group of people off Timberland Forest Service Road on Feb. 21, just after 5 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the male was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Corporal Alex Bérubé, media relations officer for the BC RCMP. “Investigators are conducting [an] examination of the area and interviewing potential witnesses in order to determine the leading causes of this tragic incident.”

Witnesses report firearms may have been discharged in the area at the time of the incident, according to RCMP.

No arrests have been made.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation to establish the facts surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

 

