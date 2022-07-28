Suspicious death investigation closes Greater Victoria beach

Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blvd. while they investigate a suspicious death. Police ask anyone who is in the area and may have seen something suspicious to contact them. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blouevard due to an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to stay away from the area. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Colwood beach.

The West Shore RCMP has closed a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Boulevard to the public.

Const. Meghan Groulx said the investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes known.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area to allow officers space to work.

Several witnesses at the scene told Black Press Media they saw a body being pulled from the water.

Police first warned the public of the investigation and road closure in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. Approximately one hour later, members of the BC Coroners Service arrived on the scene.

@WestshoreRCMP is advising the public that a section of the Ocean Bld road at Esquimalt Lagoon is currently closed for an investigation. There is no known risk to the public at this time. Thank you for allowing space for investigators to do their job. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 28, 2022

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area Thursday morning is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

