Suspicious death investigation closes Greater Victoria beach

Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blvd. while they investigate a suspicious death. Police ask anyone who is in the area and may have seen something suspicious to contact them. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blvd. while they investigate a suspicious death. Police ask anyone who is in the area and may have seen something suspicious to contact them. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blouevard due to an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to stay away from the area. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blouevard due to an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to stay away from the area. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Colwood beach.

The West Shore RCMP has closed a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Boulevard to the public.

Const. Meghan Groulx said the investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes known.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area to allow officers space to work.

Several witnesses at the scene told Black Press Media they saw a body being pulled from the water.

Police first warned the public of the investigation and road closure in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. Approximately one hour later, members of the BC Coroners Service arrived on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area Thursday morning is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

esquimalt lagoonWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Nanaimo woman charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend denied bail
Next story
Permanent repairs coming for Othello stretch of Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Kwakiutl Forestry logo
Kwakiutl First Nation partners with North Island Community Forest

Pete Nelson-Smith shakes hands with Zeballos Mayor Julie Colborne. (Village of Zeballos photo)
Zeballos appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

Tanille Johnston is running for Campbell River City Council in the 2022 Municipal Election. Photo courtesy Tanille Johnston
Tanille Johnston hopes to become first ever Indigenous city councillor in Campbell River

Amber Barton in Meditation. (Debra Lynn photo)
BC Movement Arts: Hieroglyphics and gadgetry