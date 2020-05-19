BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO

Suspicious fire at Port Alice post office

The fire appeared to have originated in the post office recycling bin.

A fire that caused damage to the Port Alice post office has been deemed suspicious.

“On May 18 at a little after 8:00 PM Port Alice RCMP were called to assist with a fire at the Port Alice Post office,” stated Port Alice RCMP Const. Rebekah Draht via news release. “The fire had been put out by the time police arrived, however, the fire had caused damage to the porch area of the post office. The fire appeared to have originated in the post office recycling bin. Investigation is ongoing and the fire has been deemed as suspicious.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or the Port Alice detachment at 250 284-3353. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

