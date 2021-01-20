Suspicious fire destroys two vehicles at Vancouver Island residence

Oyster River Fire Rescue members were called out to a suspicious fire in Black Creek. Two vehicles parked at a private residence were destroyed by fire. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Rescue

Oyster River Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to a fire at a Black Creek residence early Wednesday (Jan. 20) morning.

When Fire Chief Bruce Green arrived at the scene, at the 7900 block of Island Highway, just south of Endall Road, he found two vehicles completely engulfed.

“We got the call around 5:30 a.m. for what was reported to be an outdoor fire,” Green said. “When I got there, there was a truck and a car involved in a heavy fire.”

The immediate concern for Green was the possibility of explosions, due not only to the gas tanks, but also due to the various mechanisms.

“There are a lot of explosive [items] – you’ve got the tires, you’ve got the shocks, even the bumpers have explosive struts, as well as the gas tanks. So you want to make sure we are safe before even going there. Fortunately, we have a monitor on our bumper that we were able to use to cool the fire down before the firefighters had to advance on it.”

A total of 15 firefighters and two engines, all from Oyster River Fire Rescue, attended the call.

The fire was knocked down within five minutes of arrival on scene, and completely out within 15 minutes.

Green said there was no concern about adjacent structures, and there were no injuries to report.

Both vehicles were owned by residents of the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The RCMP when we left, remained on scene doing their investigation,” said Green. “I would say the fire is definitely suspicious in nature.”

Black Press has reached out to the Comox Valley RCMP for comment.

