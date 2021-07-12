Maple Bay Beach is one of several beaches in the Cowichan Valley under bacteria advisories as of July 9. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Swimming not recommended at several Cowichan Valley beaches due to bacteria levels

List includes Maple Bay, Fuller Lake, Kin Beach and Estuary Nature Centre Beach

Several beaches in the Cowichan Valley are under advisories by Island Health due to high bacteria counts in the water.

As of Friday, July 9, swimming and wading are not recommended at Fuller Lake Beach, Maple Bay Beach, Kinsmen Beach in Chemainus, and the Estuary Nature Centre Beach in Cowichan Bay after recent tests showed bacteriological counts exceeding acceptable limits. Signs indicating a “beach advisory” have been posted at the locations.

Island Health, with support from local government, will increase the frequency of testing at the locations. More information is available at Island Health’s website or by calling 250-737-2010.

Quamichan Lake, including Art Mann Park in North Cowichan, remains under a permanent advisory for long-standing high levels of bacteria.

