Tahsis ‘all in’ on social distancing, so village asks you to stay out

Village of Tahsis Council is urging all persons considering a trip to Tahsis to follow the Provincial Health Officer’s direction to avoid non-essential travel and stay home.

A statement from Mayor Martin Davis, on behalf of Tahsis Council, says “As much as we want you to experience the natural beauty of this area, this is not the time to visit Tahsis and the Nootka Sound region.”

Tahsis is located 155 km west of Campbell River on Vancouver Island’s west coast and is reached by paved highway and gravel logging road.

“Like elsewhere, non-essential businesses and public services are closed to support social distancing measures which are critical to prevent the spread of virus transmission. With Tahsis having very limited medical resources and a proportionately high number of vulnerable persons, we must do all we can to protect our community from COVID-19.

“We have survived mill closures, wildfires, landslides, floods and personal tragedies. To keep our community safe and healthy, our residents are ‘all in’ – consistently practising social distancing and self-isolation. Tahsis will still be standing – and thriving – when this pandemic ends, but we need you to do your part by staying away.

“Thousands of people visit Tahsis for world class sport fishing, diving, caving, hiking the Nootka Trail and other local trails or just to experience our amazing community spirit. COVID-19 won’t change any of these, so please venture out our way when it’s the right time. We’d love to see you then!”

Coronavirus

