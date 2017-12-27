HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Newly appointed Fire Chief Dean Tait shakes hands with Counc. Shelley Downey.

Tait officially appointed Port McNeill Fire Chief

“I couldn’t be happier that you are taking that on.”

Dean Tait has now been officially leading Fire Chief for the Port McNeill Fire Rescue.

He was appointed Fire Chief at the Town of Port McNeill’s Regular Council Meeting on Dec. 18.

“Dean Tait has graciously accepted the position and will now take over the leadership of our fire department,” said Port McNeill Counc. Shelley Downey, adding “We appreciate the work you’ve put in thus far as acting chief and we appreciate the dedication and work we know that you will do in the future.”

Mayor Shirley Ackland, who attended the meeting via teleconference, also congratulated Tate on the position.

“Most of us at council and in Port McNeill know the amount of time the Port McNeill fire department, and you yourself, put in to in attending motor vehicle accidents as first responders,” said Ackland, adding “You are the go to on the North Island – Port McNeill has been called out how many times over the last year? I can’t keep track.”

She also mentioned the time and effort Tait put into volunteering at the 2nd annual Port McNeill Holiday Parade, which saw emergency vehicles decorated with christmas lights drive around town and then park at the IGA where the community gathered for hot chocolate and hot dogs.

“Just a stellar job and I’m so pleased you are continuing in the role of leadership as the chief and I couldn’t be happier that you are taking that on,” added Ackland.

Tait thanked council and posed with Counc. Downey for a photo. Tait previously filled the roll of Acting Chief and Training officer.

