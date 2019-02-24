FILE - Transportation Minister Marc Garneau at the CP Rail intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Tariffs could jeopardize new NAFTA deal in Parliament, Garneau warns

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is warning U.S. lawmakers that Canada will struggle to ratify the new North American trade deal if U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum exports remain in place much longer.

Garneau, taking part in a free-trade panel at the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, says time is running out for Parliament to ratify the agreement and he doesn’t know if it will happen without the tariffs being lifted.

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs, imposed last May and still in place despite the signing last year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an updated version of NAFTA.

But he also says Canada will move “expeditiously” once the tariffs are lifted.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser and one of Garneau’s fellow panellists, made a point of telling the minister directly that the Trump administration is hard at work to resolve the tariff issue.

READ MORE: U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum could be gone in weeks, ambassador says

U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton said last week he believes the tariffs could be lifted in a matter of weeks, but refused to provide additional details.

Trump ended a Canadian exemption from the tariffs last spring in a move he later acknowledged was a negotiating tactic, and the president has also said the tariffs would be lifted once the deal was signed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Port Hardy RCMP request assistance in tracking down shoplifter

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the female.

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Grieg Seafood awarded for employee wellness initiatives at BC Agri-Food Industry Gala

Grieg Seafood BC’s employee wellness initiatives were recognized at the BC Agri-Food… Continue reading

District of Port Hardy accepts $295,750 bid to replace Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena’s chiller

Council accepted a $295,750 bid by a refrigeration contractor to replace the arena’s chiller.

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

Tariffs could jeopardize new NAFTA deal in Parliament, Garneau warns

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 per cent

Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit

Winter Games in Vernon an overwhelming success for 800 athletes/coaches, 1,000-plus volunteers

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Every day more than 500 women and girls die from pregnancy and childbirth complications in crisis-affected countries

Pope vows to end abuse coverups but victims disappointed

The Vatican is holding the first-ever global Catholic summit of its kind

Most Read