Tayco Paving truck stolen from company’s Courtenay location

  • Dec. 23, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

A Tayco Paving truck like the one pictured has been stolen from the company’s Courtenay location. Photo via Facebook

A highly recognizable vehicle was stolen from a company lot in Courtenay last week.

Tayco Paving reported the theft of a 2015 F550 6.7 powerstroke 4×4. The vehicle has a red front, white roof, emblazoned with the Tayco Paving logo, with a grey aluminum service deck.

According to Const. Monika Terragni fo the Comox Valley RCMP, the vehicle “was likely seen in Nanaimo on Dec. 19.”

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Comox valley RCMP and cite file number 2019-19379.

