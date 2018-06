Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

A 16-year-old hiker has died while climbing near Coquitlam on Wednesday.

According to Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the teen died near Eagle Ridge near Buntzen Lake.

Rescuers were searching for two people late Wednesday night.

“While descending a steep gulley one of the two fell, and died at the scene,” according to searchers.

“Rescuers transported both out of the field via long line.”

Search and rescue did not provide the hikers’ names.

