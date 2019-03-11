National champion BMX athlete Aidan Webber, from Nanaimo, died in a workplace accident near Port Hardy on Sunday,March 10. Photo submitted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

A teenage boy died yesterday in a workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy.

Aidan Webber, who was a national champion BMX athlete from Nanaimo and in his late teens, was killed in a workplace accident on Sunday, March 10.

“Yesterday, Nanaimo BMX lost one of our family members. It is with sadness and regret that we say goodbye to Aidan Webber,” noted a Facebook post from the Nanaimo BMX Association. “Aidan tragically lost his life yesterday in a work accident.”

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that a male teenager from Nanaimo died in a workplace accident at a fish farm off the north end of the Island.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation, not only confirming his identity but to confirm how, where, when and by what means he died,” Watson said.

Gillian Burnett, WorkSafe B.C. spokeswoman, said in an e-mail that WorkSafe was notified about “a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young worker” at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

“Preliminary details indicate it happened about [16 kilometres] off the coast of Port Hardy and involved a fish pen,” Burnett said, adding that WorkSafe is investigating.

Webber won the junior men’s national championship at Cycling Canada’s BMX national championships in Drummondville, Que., last July. In 2017, he was awarded the Steve Smith Memorial Award for achievement in extreme sports after winning the national championship in 2016.

Webber raced around the world, representing Canada at world championships in Colombia, placing fifth on the U.S. national series and training in France.

At a speech at the Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards, he was described as funny, sweet and humble.

“Aidan was an amazing son, brother, rider and friend to many. He has been a constant figure racing around Nanaimo’s track and tracks all around the world. His friends come from far and wide. Aidan will be missed by all,” the Nanaimo BMX post concluded.

Details of a service for Webber have not yet been announced.


