Rhonda Caron posted this photo to Facebook of the flooding in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Over 290 homes were evacuated in Princeton and the entire town of 7,000 residents of Merritt have been evacuated from flooding. (Facebook)

Temporary homes in Princeton to house seniors displaced by flooding almost 1.5 years ago

Seniors were forced to leave the Silver Crest apartment buildings due to severe damage

Seniors displaced in the Princeton community by the November 2021 flooding will soon have the opportunity to move in to 20 new temporary homes.

Announced Wednesday (March 22), the development located on lots D and E in the Stan Thompson industrial park is set to include 10 modular units, each with two, seperate one-bedroom apartments and a shared laundry space.

A number of seniors were forced to leave the Silver Crest apartment buildings due to severe damage from the extensive flooding nearly one-and-a-half years ago. These new units will be made available on May 1 to those who could not secure housing elsewhere in the community, and will be able to pay the same monthly rent as prior to the flooding.

Any remaining units will be made available to other eligible Princeton-area seniors.

“The November 2021 flooding profoundly affected people in Princeton, including seniors living in low-cost housing. With these new homes, seniors who have been displaced for months can return to their community and support networks,” said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said.

“We know there is more recovery work to be done, and our government is committed to supporting people and communities as they continue moving forward.”

The development was funded by a $1.4-million earmark from the province and $32,000 in annual operational funding from BC Housing. Princeton provided the land for the building on a five-year lease.

The province said Wednesday that BC Housing is in discussions with the town and other partners to secure a permanent replacement housing project.

“I am thankful that this project came together relatively quickly to address the needs of those displaced by the flood,” Mayor Spencer Coyne said, adding that next steps will be to work with BC Housing to find a more permanent plan.

BC Flood

