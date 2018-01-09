FACEBOOK PHOTO/ Tex Electric Ltd. The Tex Electric Ltd. crew pose for a group shot near their comapny vehicles.

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

North Island business, Tex Electric Ltd., has been named a finalist for the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards in Victoria.

Brian Texmo, owner of the electrical contracting company, said he found out the news just before Christmas.

“It’s pretty humbling, I didn’t expect it,” said Texmo, adding “The biggest thing I’d like to say is it shows everyone here that the company is working hard to provide fast, friendly and affordable service for everyone – it shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Texmo said that will be attending the ceremony at the Ocean Point Resort in Victoria on Jan. 25.

Tex Electric Ltd also shared the news on their Facebook page, stating “This wouldn’t be possible without all of your support and shines a light on the hard work and dedication our employees put in daily to uphold our business motto of fast, friendly, and affordable electrical contracting services.”

Port McNeill and District Chamber of Commerce also congratulated the business on the nomination.

“Congratulations to Chamber member Tex Electric LTD on being named to the “All Star” list as a finalist for the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards to be held in Victoria. We wish you all the best and know that the North Island already considers you a winner!” stated the Port McNeill Chamber on a Jan. 9 Facebook post.

Tex Electric has also previously won the 2017 Port Hardy Business Excellence Awards, which were held in September, where they took home the “New Business of the Year” award.

Texmo, who grew up in Port Hardy, has been in the electrical trade for over ten years specializing in industrial automation and control.

He started Tex Electric Ltd in April 2016 and the company now has five employees providing service to the North Island.

Texmo said Tex Electric was nominated for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards in both the “trades” and “small business” categories, but so far they don’t know which category placed them as finalists.

The 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards is a gala event hosted by the Business Examiner News Group which aims to celebrate the best in Vancouver Island business for the year.

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Brian Texmo poses with the Tex Electric’s New Business of the Year Award they won from the Port Hardy Chamber in September 2017.

Previous story
Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury
Next story
Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

Just Posted

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Reconciliation based interactive play coming to Port Hardy

Theatre for Living is touring the play šxwʔamət (home)

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show needs male models

There is a dance after the fashion show, and no minors are allowed as the event includes alcohol.

North Island Bantam Eagles win silver at Christmas break tournament

The Eagles final game of the season is a rematch against the Comox Valley Chiefs in Port Alice.

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read