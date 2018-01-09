Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ Tex Electric Ltd. The Tex Electric Ltd. crew pose for a group shot near their comapny vehicles.

North Island business, Tex Electric Ltd., has been named a finalist for the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards in Victoria.

Brian Texmo, owner of the electrical contracting company, said he found out the news just before Christmas.

“It’s pretty humbling, I didn’t expect it,” said Texmo, adding “The biggest thing I’d like to say is it shows everyone here that the company is working hard to provide fast, friendly and affordable service for everyone – it shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Texmo said that will be attending the ceremony at the Ocean Point Resort in Victoria on Jan. 25.

Tex Electric Ltd also shared the news on their Facebook page, stating “This wouldn’t be possible without all of your support and shines a light on the hard work and dedication our employees put in daily to uphold our business motto of fast, friendly, and affordable electrical contracting services.”

Port McNeill and District Chamber of Commerce also congratulated the business on the nomination.

“Congratulations to Chamber member Tex Electric LTD on being named to the “All Star” list as a finalist for the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards to be held in Victoria. We wish you all the best and know that the North Island already considers you a winner!” stated the Port McNeill Chamber on a Jan. 9 Facebook post.

Tex Electric has also previously won the 2017 Port Hardy Business Excellence Awards, which were held in September, where they took home the “New Business of the Year” award.

Texmo, who grew up in Port Hardy, has been in the electrical trade for over ten years specializing in industrial automation and control.

He started Tex Electric Ltd in April 2016 and the company now has five employees providing service to the North Island.

Texmo said Tex Electric was nominated for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards in both the “trades” and “small business” categories, but so far they don’t know which category placed them as finalists.

The 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards is a gala event hosted by the Business Examiner News Group which aims to celebrate the best in Vancouver Island business for the year.