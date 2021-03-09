The future of Port Hardy’s Twinning Society still to be decided

The society needs volunteers to “make the partnership stronger for the future.”

What does the future hold for the Port Hardy Twinning Society?

For over 25 years now, Port Hardy and Numata, Japan have shared the goals of advancing their friendship between the two communities. In its heyday, it was customary to send as many as 15 delegates to Numata, at times led by a Port Hardy council representative and/or the Mayor.

After asking the District of Port Hardy to take over the society back in October (due to low membership and member burnout), the Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Committee (PRACC) have been busy with discussions on how exactly to accomplish that request.

The PRACC noted during a recent meeting they will be talking with Leslie Driemel (society chair) to discuss the issue further. There’s an AGM required before the end of March 2021, and they will have to ensure that all the bylaws are in place for the change for councillor director appointments.

When asked to comment, Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith confirmed there will be some changes in directors including council. “There will still be volunteers, but the overall handling of the society will be done by the district and our volunteers can help guide us as to how we can ensure a smooth transition. We are really hoping that with the district’s support we will see an increase in participation and hopeful to get on with exchanges as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Nelson-Smith added that Port Hardy residents need to volunteer as members of the society to “make the partnership stronger for the future.”

Council will be discussing the Twinning Society tonight during their regular meeting, which starts at 7:00 p.m.

ABOUT THE PORT HARDY TWINNING SOCIETY

The Port Hardy Twinning Society is a not for profit organization that was established in February of 2002 by members of the District of Port Hardy Economic Development Committee to manage the day to day twinning agreement that was signed between the towns of Numata, Japan and Port Hardy in 1994.

The purpose of the Society was to strengthen and advance friendship of the two communities through the promotion of exchanges in the field of economy, culture, education and sports. Since 1994 delegations from Numata and Port Hardy have both hosted and travelled to each community, where individuals experienced local cultures and participated in local activities.

Beyond these exchanges, the PHTS has promoted the Twinning relationship, raising awareness and soliciting interest of the public through events in Port Hardy, FILOMI days, regional fall fairs and establishing visual remembrances of its sister city relationship with Numata – such as the Torii Gate, the Japanese garden in Carrot Park as well as visual displays in and around Port Hardy.

