Hail storm hits Invermere July 2, 2021, amid a hasty wildfire season in the rest of B.C. (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

Hail storm hits Invermere July 2, 2021, amid a hasty wildfire season in the rest of B.C. (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

‘The heavens opened up’: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

The July 2 weather event in Invermere was over as quickly as it started

As much of B.C.’s southern Interior burns, the Columbia Valley was hit with a storm that brought hail and localized flash-floods.

Around 1 p.m. Friday in Invermere, the skies started to go overcast. By 2 p.m., a storm had fully developed.

“The heavens opened up and it hailed like I’ve never seen before in Invermere,” said Tara Morgan, owner of Bird’s Eye Boutique.

She said grape-sized hail was falling in such large quantities it looked like it had snowed. Shortly after, the rain took over and washed the hail away.

At one point, Morgan estimated the water on the main road was a foot high as it was almost going into vehicles.

A dollar store around the corner was hit with the flooding and customers rushed to help the owner get products out of the way.

By 2:30 p.m., the roads were dry and it was sunny again.

Morgan said the town’s hearts are with local farmers and gardeners as many plants were affected by the storm.

“Hopefully they can bounce back, it’s at the forefront of everybody’s thoughts.”

READ MORE: Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

READ MORE: No apologies: Salmon Arm restaurateur defends staff after negative criticism shared online

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021floodingStorm

Previous story
17 British Columbian athletes among Canada’s Tokyo 2020 athletics team
Next story
THE LATEST: Deka Lake wildfire in Cariboo sparks evacuation alert

Just Posted

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)
PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The sun over Woss on Monday. (Luke Rushton photo)
Resident says Woss unofficially broke Vancouver Island temperature record