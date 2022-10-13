The Medical Wish Cupboard: Giving used medical equipment renewed purpose

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

Tucked away in a small room in the Seavac Centre, and usually hidden behind a clothing rack when the thrift store open, is the Medical Wish Cupboard, a community resource containing a variety of medical supplies that can be invaluable in a health crisis. They are available to use, free of charge, to Port Alice residents.

The Medical Wish Cupboard was spearheaded by former Port Alice resident, Bev Steffler, a former home support worker, and Sandra Morgan, a former long-term home care aide, who found themselves collecting supplies and equipment from their various contacts. A hospital bed that had been donated to the Port Alice Health Forum also needed a place to be kept. With these medical supplies piling up, they went in search of a place to store them. The Village of Port Alice then obliged them with the room in the Seavac Centre.

The Medical Wish Cupboard was established under the umbrella of the Port Alice Health Forum that presently has Morgan acting as chair, Edith Chemago as vice-chair and Catherine Beatty as secretary-treasurer. Because of the difficulty in finding volunteers, the Forum board members do double duty by also managing the Wish Cupboard. The Cupboard also needed some of the benefits of being affiliated with a registered society, to be able to provide donors with tax receipts, for example.

Morgan states, “We’re trying to fill a gap in between people that are on welfare and get things paid for and people that are in palliative care and get things paid for. In between there’s a huge gap.”

The contents of the Wish Cupboard include incontinence pads, wheelchair cushions, dressing supplies, IV poles and oxygen concentrators…with walkers, wheelchairs and raised toilet seats being among the most frequently requested items. Morgan says, “anytime we have… a toilet safety frame coming in—it goes out!”

The Wish Cupboard acquires donations mainly by word of mouth. When Edith Chemago’s partner Robin died, there was a considerable amount of equipment that he was using that she donated to the Wish Cupboard.

The Wish Cupboard also receives cash donations. When they started out, Bev Steffler put in an application for a grant from Walmart and received a one-time donation of $1000. When people borrow equipment from the Wish Cupboard, they sometimes make a cash donation of $50 or $100. The funds are then used to purchase specially requested items or something that is needed, such as, in one instance, to buy a cover for a scooter that had been donated.

Morgan says that since it opened in 2018, over a 100 people have used items from the Wish Cupboard. When they recover or pass away equipment is returned to the Cupboard. Sometimes, however, items are too used or battered up and are disposed of.

Morgan says most people are so grateful that they are here, “Because medical expenses are unbelievable when you have to buy equipment, and even dressing supplies.” She continues, “Otherwise a lot of this stuff would just go to the dump!”

Donated items don’t necessarily have to be in sealed containers. Sometimes, when people buy items, such as incontinent pull-ups, they end up getting the wrong size. Through the Cupboard, they can then be passed on to someone who can make use of them. The society will assess each situation and determine if an item would be safe to accept.

If you have medical items and supplies to donate to the Medical Wish Cupboard or if you would like to make a request for equipment or supplies, you can contact Sandra Morgan at 250-284-3301, Edith Chemago at 250-284-0106 or Catherine Beatty at 250-284-6160.

Communitymedical devices