Pat Corbett-Labatt is now the new mayor of Port Hardy. (Supplied photo)

The votes are in: Port Hardy has a new mayor and one new councillor

The 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m.

It’s official, Pat Corbett-Labatt is the new mayor of Port Hardy.

Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, Corbett-Labbatt had defeated Athena Guy by a total of 672 votes to 163.

This will be Corbett-Labatt’s first time serving as mayor of Port Hardy after two previous terms as councillor. She will be replacing Dennis Dugas who decided not to run as mayor again and instead chose to run for council.

“I feel very honoured and privileged that the voters have elected me and I want to thank them very much for putting their trust in me,” Corbett-Labatt said after hearing the news of the vote. “I want to thank everybody who put their name forward, it’s a very challenging and tough thing to do and I hope they all show up to council meetings and put their names forward for committees.”

Corbett-Labatt added she wanted to thank her family and friends for their ongoing support, as well as former mayors Dennis Dugas and Hank Bood.

Finally, she said she’d like to thank Guy for putting her name forward as a mayoral candidate.

“I know it’s a tough thing to do, and I know we all want to do the best we can for our community.”

As for Port Hardy council, here’s how the voting went for the six councillor seats at the table.

Brian Texmo – 734;

Janet Dorward – 646;

Dennis Dugas – 618;

John Tidbury – 540;

Treena Smith – 532;

Fred Robertson – 510;

Jamie Keamo – 408; and

Marilynn Salski – 318.

Election 2022

