Thick fog settles on the south coast of B.C. for the second consecutive morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Flights impacted as thick fog settles on coastal B.C.

Drivers warned of near-zero visibility in some areas

Commuters face day two of dense fog across east Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada alerted for the second consecutive day of near-zero visibility due to fog through the morning of Nov. 16.

Dense fog developed due to a ridge of high pressure that is trapping moisture near the surface, the agency said.

Poor visibility at the Victoria International Airport in North Saanich is impacting flights in and out, according to airport information. Patrons can check a fligth status online at bit.ly/3G33c6i.

A government announcement in Vancouver was postponed due to cancelled flights. Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions was set to make an announcement at Three Bridges Community Health Centre.

