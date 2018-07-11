Thief locks self in back of van he’s trying to steal in Abbotsford

Police were called after neighbours reported van ‘shaking violently’

A would-be car thief found himself trapped in two different vehicles recently – first, the back of the van he attempted to steal, then an Abbotsford police cruiser.

In a tweet this morning, police say a 38-year-old man was arrested after he locked himself in the back of a stolen van. The vehicle had a metal wall separating the driving compartment to the rear of the van, and the man found himself in the latter area.

Police were tipped off by neighbours on an east Abbotsford street, who called at 2 a.m. early on Wednesday morning to report the van shaking violently.

When officers showed up, they moved the man from the back of the van to the rear of a police cruiser.

The man, who due to this incident breached a curfew on a different charge, is facing a possession of stolen property charge and was expected to make a court appearance today.

Previous story
$500K can buy you a lot or a little space in Canada: report
Next story
VIDEO: Raft rescue on Campbell River

Just Posted

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Port Alice gets a Frigon Dragon Boat team

The Frigon Paddlers had their first practice in Port Alice

New Filipino grocery store opens in Port Hardy

FilCan Filipino-Asian Variety Store celebrates grand opening at the North Island Mall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

First Fundamentals of Forestry Students Graduate

Woss celebrates the successful first year of the new forestry program

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read