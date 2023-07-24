Thieves in Nanaimo steal TV too big for their getaway vehicle

Two people were arrested in Nanaimo after driving off with a stolen 75-inch TV they placed on the roof of their car and held onto. (Photo submitted)

A recent theft of a 75-inch television seemed to lack a degree of planning when wannabe thieves decided to simply place it on the roof of their vehicle and drive off with it.

The theft, captured on video, happened at Walmart at Woodgrove Centre at about 6:45 p.m., June 8, but Nanaimo RCMP released the video this week to help with the investigation of the case.

Officers who responded following the theft were told that a man and woman were seen carrying the large box containing the TV out of the store.

“The suspects then shuffled to their vehicle, placed the box on the roof of their vehicle, and drove off…” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. “[The box] was held in placed by the driver reaching up with his left hand, and the passenger’s outstretched right hand.”

The heist was captured on video, which recorded the vehicle’s licence plate number and the clothing worn by the suspect, and just three hours later, the suspects, wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle, were located at a gas station in another part of the city.

A 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into custody. The suspects were released and are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo on Sept. 6.

A search of the trunk of the vehicle later found parts from the stolen television; however, the television itself was not recovered so the investigation is ongoing.

