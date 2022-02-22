Thieves make getaway with Vancouver Island radar speed sign

Anchoring a speed radar sign did little to slow down the thieves who took it from its roadside location in Lantzville.
According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, District of Lantzville public works staff reported the theft of a solar-powered speed sign Jan. 25. The sign was located at the intersection of Lantzville Road and Owen Road and was taken sometime Jan. 24-25.
The sign was padlocked to a concrete base, which was also taken.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
