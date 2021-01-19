Threat directed at Nanaimo mall, RCMP investigating

Police searched Woodgrove Centre but nothing suspicious was found following a threat this morning.
Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release noting that officers were called to the mall at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 after an “unspecified threat” made just before the mall opened. RCMP members, including one with a police dog, searched the premises.
“While they were conducting their search, customers were not being allowed inside the mall. Staff were also directed to remain inside their respective businesses,” the release noted.
RCMP say the mall has now been deemed “safe for the public to enter,” though officers will continue to search areas of the mall that aren’t accessible to shoppers.
Anyone who has information on this morning’s incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-2187.
