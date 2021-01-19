Threat directed at Nanaimo mall, RCMP investigating

Police have searched areas of Woodgrove Centre accessible to shoppers and have deemed it safe

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a threat was made at Woodgrove Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 19. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police searched Woodgrove Centre but nothing suspicious was found following a threat this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release noting that officers were called to the mall at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 after an “unspecified threat” made just before the mall opened. RCMP members, including one with a police dog, searched the premises.

“While they were conducting their search, customers were not being allowed inside the mall. Staff were also directed to remain inside their respective businesses,” the release noted.

RCMP say the mall has now been deemed “safe for the public to enter,” though officers will continue to search areas of the mall that aren’t accessible to shoppers.

Anyone who has information on this morning’s incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-2187.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old with imitation gun causes ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP