Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

A threat made by phone ultimately prompted police to evacuate residents of a local retirement home late Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP received a report Aug. 22 at 11:09 a.m., of an alleged threat directed towards a retirement home located in the 200 block of Gerstmar Road.

Staff on site reported that they received a phone call from an unknown individual who allegedly uttered the threat of an undisclosed nature, said Cpl. Tania Carroll, in a press release.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and conducted a full risk assessment. A tactical evacuation of the premises was conducted by the RCMP, supported by the Kelowna Fire Department. Approximately 170 residents were impacted by the sudden evacuation.

READ ALSO: MORE THAN 130 DIED OF DRUG OVERDOSES IN JULY

“One of those evacuated residents was medically assessed, treated and released at the scene by BC Ambulance Service, after they went into medical distress related to an ongoing medical condition,” said Carroll.

The police investigation into the alleged threat remains active and ongoing at this time.

“Police officers identified and subsequently apprehended a person-of-interest at the scene,” said Carroll. “We take all complaints of threats very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Police have since conducted a search of the property. Nothing of interest or concern was located during that search and residents were allowed to return to their units.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.
Next story
Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Just Posted

Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

NIC’s new Aboriginal Leadership certificate program

“There’s a high demand on Vancouver Island for workers with experience working with First Nations”

Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Mens Night results

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results Fourman Scramble.

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Meet Sophie Fenlon, Executive Chef

Try her food at Victoria’s Vis À Vis bouchon Bar and the Penny Farthing Pub

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

Most Read