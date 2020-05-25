Three people facing mischief charges after protests at Premier John Horgan’s home

West Shore RCMP arrested three individuals outside Premier John Horgan’s house after protestors from Extinction Rebellion blocked access to his driveway on Feb. 18. Protestors claimed they were going to make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier. (Courtesy of Heidi Eisenhuth)

A special prosecutor has approved mischief charges against three people in connection to a protest at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home on Feb 18.

Senior Victoria lawyer Dirk Ryneveld was appointed by Asst. Attorney General Peter Juk. Special prosecutors are appointed where there is a perceived or real potential for improper influence in the justice system.

On Feb. 18, a half-dozen Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying in front of his driveway.

Police said they heard reports that protesters were banging on Horgan’s door, saying they were planning to make a citizen’s arrest of the premier.

Approximately half a dozen Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying in front of his driveway. Police asked protestors to move a couple hundred metres away from the property and three adults who allegedly refused to leave were arrested.

At the time of the protests, Horgan largely declined to comment on the protests, saying he didn’t want to “draw attention to that approach to civil disobedience.”

On Monday, Ryneveld approved charges of mischief against Howard Gerard Breen, Regine Monika Klein and Mark William Nykane. All three are scheduled to appear at provincial court in Colwood on July 15.

