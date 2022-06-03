Three separate motor vehicle crashes near Woss cause busy morning for first responders

The cause of all three collisions was attributed to speed in relation to road conditions

The Port McNeill RCMP had a busy morning yesterday (June 1), responding to not one, not two, but three separate motor vehicle incidents.

“On June 2nd, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am, Port McNeill RCMP officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision just north of Woss,” said Cpl. Spencer Mylymok in a statement to the Gazette. “While at this initial collision scene, the attending officer witnessed another serious collision involving a single vehicle. Finally, while responding to the first two collisions, another officer was alerted to a single vehicle collision approximately 20 kilometers south of Beaver Cove Road.”

Mylymok confirmed one passenger was airlifted by ambulance for precautionary reasons, with others involved treated for minor injuries at the various scenes. He added that road conditions were wet, with fog present in some highway sections.

“The primary causes related to all three collisions were attributed to speed in relation to road conditions,” Mylymok said. “Officers issued violation tickets to three of the four drivers involved. The Port McNeill RCMP remind motorists to drive cautiously under less than ideal road conditions in an effort to improve overall road safety.”

Also assisting at the scenes were Port McNeill Fire Rescue, Woss Volunteer Fire Department and BCEHS.

