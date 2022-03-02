Three thefts from vehicles in one day causes Port Hardy RCMP to warn residents

The unlocked vehicles in the area of Highland Drive had valuables stolen from them

The Port Hardy RCMP is reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after three thefts occured in the same day.

According to a statement from Cst. Julie Miller, during the morning hours of Feb. 28, three unlocked vehicles in the area of Highland Drive had valuables stolen from them.

“Port Hardy sees a relatively low number of theft from vehicles, which can lead to a false sense of security. Theft from vehicles, are primarily crimes of opportunity. Simple steps can reduce the chances of a person falling victim to having property stolen,” says Constable Jamie Pearson.

Constable Pearson suggested the following steps to protect your belongings:

Always lock your vehicles;

Remove all valuables;

Never leave a wallet unattended in a vehicle; and

Report suspicious activity.

The RCMP are requesting for people to contact them even when property is not stolen from vehicles. “Knowing when vehicles are targeted can help us focus our enforcement efforts,” says Constable Pearson.

To report a theft from vehicle or if you have information or have witnessed the recent thefts, call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 to make a report.

