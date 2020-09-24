Lucas Bradwell has been sentenced for three bank robberies – in Abbotsford, Sidney and Vancouver – that occurred in the summer of 2019.

Three years for serial bank robber who hit southern Vancouver Island branch

Lucas Bradwell was wanted for robberies in Abbotsford, Sidney and Vancouver

A North Vancouver man who was on the lam last year after committing bank robberies in Abbotsford, on Vancouver Island and in Vancouver was recently sentenced to three years in jail.

Lucas Bradwell, 29, pleaded guilty to three robberies that occurred in the summer of 2019. He also received a lifetime weapons ban.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) indicated on July 12, 2019 that Bradwell was wanted for a robbery that had occurred 10 days earlier at the HSBC on South Fraser Way.

He had provided a note demanding money to the bank teller. Bradwell obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a waiting taxi.

Three days after the APD press release, RCMP said Bradwell was also wanted for a robbery that occurred July 9 at a TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue in Sidney on Vancouver Island.

In that incident, he also gave a note demanding that cash be handed over.

Although police arrived quickly on the scene and a police service dog was used, Bradwell was not located.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell also committed a robbery in Vancouver on June 4, 2019.

It’s not clear exactly when and where Bradwell was arrested, but he began making court appearances on the three robberies in January of this year.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell has prior convictions for theft, using an imitation firearm, break-and-enter and two counts of robbery in North Vancouver.

