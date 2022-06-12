Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell

Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Vancouver Island liquor store

Victim hospitalized after confronting shoplifters

One man is in hospital and three youths have been arrested following a stabbing incident at the Mex Liquor Store in Courtenay.

The three youths entered the store Friday evening, June 10, and stole a case of beer, according to employee, Sylvie Prudhomme.

“A couple of hours later, they came back, and (the victim) told them to get out, and one of them pushed him and the other one jumped him, and one of them stabbed him,” said Prudhomme. “It was pretty bad; they had to fly him to Vancouver. Then they (youths) came back again at 1 a.m. and broke the window, set off the alarm, then broke in. They stole a bunch of stuff, but the police caught them.”

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed that three youths, all under the age of 18, were arrested in connection with the incidents, but did not respond when asked whether charges were laid. The RCMP confirmed that the victim is “recovering in hospital.”

The victim is not an employee.

“He’s a friend of the owner,” said Prudhomme, of the victim. “He usually sits at the front (outside the store) watching videos. He is here often. He helps pick up stuff in the parking lot. He’s a nice fellow.”

This is the second stabbing at the Mex Liquor Store in less than two years.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Dustin Perfitt stabbed a clerk and stole some cigarettes from the Mex. He was convicted of aggravated assault and robbery on Dec. 16, 2021.

ALSO: Suspect found guilty in Courtenay liquor store robbery and stabbing

