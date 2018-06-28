DISTRICT OF PORT HARDY PHOTO Coun. John Tidbury (far right) requested the District of Port Hardy look into painting a rainbow crosswalk in honour of LGBTQ people by this time next year.

Tidbury advocates for pride crosswalk in Port Hardy

“I think it’s a sign of mankind — of understanding.”

A rainbow crosswalk could soon be painted somewhere in the District of Port Hardy.

Coun. John Tidbury spoke from the heart at the District of Port Hardy’s last council meeting on June 26, requesting the district look into painting a crosswalk in honour of LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transexual, Queer/Questioning) people. “I don’t know if you know what this week is, but it’s gay pride week,” he said, noting he would like to see a crosswalk in Port Hardy “by this time next year — I’d like to see that, whether the district puts in the money for a crosswalk like this, or whether we have to go out to the community and raise the money for this.”

Tidbury said his reasoning for wanting the crosswalk isn’t only for respecting pride. “I think it’s a sign of mankind — of understanding,” he said. “I think it represents more than just one thing, I think it’s a sign of no bullying and things like that and it will let us have good relationships here.”

Tidbury stated he thinks the crosswalk on Granville street, between Home Hardware and the mall, would be a great one to be painted all colours of the rainbow.

“Or perhaps even a new crosswalk,” added Coun. Fred Robertson.

“There is quite a number of communities on Vancouver Island that have already instituted this kind of crosswalk, and that’s how I feel about it — you might feel differently,” added Tidbury.

“I’d like staff to investigate what it would cost to acquire the paint for that,” said Coun. Leightan Wishart.

“I would like to support Councillor Tidbury and Councillor Wishart’s motion to refer it to the budget process,” said Robertson.

“That’s a good process — that’s where we consider everything with regards to cost and the benefit of it,” agreed Bood.

Here’s a history of rainbow crosswalks from Courtenay/Comox to the true North Island:

Campbell River Rainbow Crosswalk

Where: Shoppers Row and 10th Avenue, Campbell River

Status: Removed

When: June 20, 2017

History: Volunteers painted a temporary crosswalk in June 2016 for Pride. A vinyl one was installed in June 2017, but quickly destroyed by vandals. In March 2018, council voted to ban all non-standard crosswalks, citing painted crosswalks as a safety issue (distracting drivers).

Courtenay Rainbow Crosswalk

Where: Duncan Avenue and Fifth Avenue, Courtenay

Status: Active

When: May 31, 2018

History: Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized on June 1, only a day after it was installed.

