A Tim Hortons cup is shown in Toronto on Thursday, February 3, 2017. Tim Hortons say a technical error caused some customers using the restaurant’s app to receive an incorrect award message during the first day of its Roll Up To Win contest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Tim Hortons customers subject to ‘technical error’ incorrectly saying they’d won $10K

Restaurant says ‘small subset’ of players being compensated with $50 gift card instead

Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain’s popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.

The coffee and doughnut chain says for a few hours on Monday, a “small subset” of players were incorrectly notified that they’d won the company’s jackpot draw, a $10,000 daily prize meant to be awarded to one person per day.

Tim Hortons says it has already been in contact with some of the affected customers “to express our regret for the disappointment caused by this error.”

The restaurant says it has offered a $50 gift card as compensation to players who received the erroneous award notice.

Tim Hortons’ annual spring prize contest — once called Roll up the Rim To Win — went fully digital in 2021, swapping out printed messages under rolled up coffee rims for scanning a loyalty card or app.

Customers now scan the Tim Hortons app on their smartphone at the time of purchase to earn a “roll” that could reveal a prize like “free donut,” or scan a loyalty card and later log into the contest’s website to see the rolls and prizes they’ve earned.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

