TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) spotted at a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21, 2019. Both are wanted in a string of homicides in northern B.C. (RCMP handout)

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man Wednesday, possibly ending a three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first deemed missing on July 21, before being declared as suspects on July 23 in the double-homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler. Deese, of North Carolina, and Fowler, of Australia, died of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway on July 15.

Shortly after, they were charged in the killing of Vancouver university lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19, south of Dease Lake.

Since their disappearance, investigators have been fielding hundreds of tips – including a number of unsubstantiated sightings in Saskatchewan, other regions of Manitoba and in Ontario.

Here is a look at what has transpired over the weeks: